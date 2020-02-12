Leadership in Law nomination deadline has been extended

Do you know an attorney whose dedication to the legal profession and the community is outstanding? Do you know a young lawyer who has demonstrated a strong commitment to working in the law? Do you know attorneys whose career successes make them stand out?

You now have one more day to nominate stellar attorneys for an award that recognizes their hard work.

The Daily Record has extended the nomination period for the Leadership in Law awards event to Thursday, Feb. 13. Nominating a friend or colleague is easy. Just click on the nomination form and provide your nominee’s contact information and a brief description of why you think the person deserves recognition. There are three award categories: Leadership in Law; Generation J.D., for young lawyers; and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominees will be contacted and those who are interested in taking part must apply for the award. Judges, working independently of The Daily Record newsroom, will choose the winners. An awards celebration is scheduled for May 14 at the BWI Hilton in Linthicum Heights.

Don’t delay! Nominations close Thursday night.