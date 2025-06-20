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2026 Health Care Heroes featured in video celebration, profiles

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2026 Health Care Heroes featured in video celebration, profiles

2026 Health Care Heroes featured in video celebration, profiles

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The Daily Record recognized the 2026 Health Care Heroes honorees in an online celebration on June 18, honoring those making a lasting impact across the state. The video was shared with an audience of more than 42,000 business and professionals.

The honorees are also featured in individual profiles available here.

As one of the nation’s leading healthcare hubs, Maryland is home to exceptional professionals and organizations advancing patient care, research and innovation. honors those individuals and organizations that have made an impact on the quality of health care within the state.

Health Care Heroes will be presented in the following categories: Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, Community Outreach (organization and individual), Lifetime Achievement, Mental Health Heroes (organization and individual), Nurse of the Year, Nurse Practitioner of the Year, Physician Assistant of the Year, Physician of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Workplace Wellness Program of the Year.

Health Care Heroes

“The 2026 Health Care Heroes are exemplary and provide exceptional care to those in need. They are leaders and innovators who serve their communities selflessly and mentor others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “We at The Daily Record are pleased to honor both individuals and organizations that are making a significant impact on the quality of health care in Maryland and beyond. Congratulations to all the recipients.”

The 2026 honorees will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the June 22 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online.

The Event Partner is the Maryland Hospital Association. Supporting Sponsors are MedStar Health and University of Maryland Medical System. Celebration Sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, LifeBridge Health, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital and Sheppard Pratt Health System.

For more information, visit thedailyrecord.com/event/health-care-heroes/.

Tags: events, health care heroes, healthcare
Tags: health care heroes, healthcare, events

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