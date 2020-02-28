Quantcast

Hospital group warns of unintended consequences of medical debt plans

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Legislation in the Maryland General Assembly would qualify more patients for financial assistance, limit the amount of debt hospitals can sue patients to recover and work to improve notice to patients of financial assistance options. The bills’ supporters have urged that changes to the debt collection practices of Maryland hospitals take place as soon ...

