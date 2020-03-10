Quantcast

High court considers if Dundalk killer must be returned to Ohio

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 10, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top court Tuesday grappled with whether a man found not criminally responsible in the stabbing death of his former Dundalk landlord must head to a state psychiatric facility or back to a prison in Ohio, where he is serving an 11-year sentence for assaulting a police officer. Pablo Aleman’s attorney pressed the Court ...

