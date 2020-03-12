Joseph Rosenthal | Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev announced Joseph Rosenthal has joined the team as assistant project manager.

In his role, Rosenthal will be responsible for driving the integrated schedule for Northeast Maglev’s efforts to bring a high-speed rail solution in the Northeast Corridor using Superconducting Maglev technology.

Rosenthal brings considerable project management experience to Northeast Maglev, coming to the private sector after spending more than six years as a U.S. Army logistics officer. He remains in service as an Army reservist out of Fort Meade.

Prior to joining Northeast Maglev, Rosenthal served in various roles with the U.S. Army, most recently as a support operations plans officer for the 82nd Airborne Division. Rosenthal earned his commission through the Military College of Vermont, Norwich University, achieving a Bachelor of Science in mechanical Engineering.

