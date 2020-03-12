Quantcast

Md. courts to suspend non-essential activities, postpone jury trials

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2020

Maryland courts will suspend all non-essential judicial activities effective immediately and suspend all jury trials beginning Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order Thursday evening suspending out-of-state and out-of-country travel, requiring the minimization of in-state travel, and suspending professional development, committee meetings and gatherings for the Maryland Judiciary. Barbera issued ...

