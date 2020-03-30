Quantcast

Cornerstone Financial bolts Baltimore for Towson

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 30, 2020

Cornerstone Financial plans to leave Baltimore and has signed a lease for office space in Towson. The insurance and employee benefit firm signed a 3,290-square-foot lease at a five-story office property at 210 Alleghany Ave., property owner Chesapeake Real Estate Group said on Monday. The move brings occupancy at the property in the suburban central business ...

