Quantcast

Stellar IT Solutions acquires StanSource, launches in-house tech incubator

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

Rockville-based Stellar IT Solutions Inc. acquired StanSource Inc., an information technology services and solutions provider based in Dulles, Virginia, company officials announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. StanSource will continue to operate under its own name as a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellar. Further, the newly created Stellar iDea Labs, an in-house technology incubator, encourages ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo