Northrop Realty expands with new office in West Ocean City

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

Residential real estate brokerage Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, Wednesday announced the opening of a new office in West Ocean City. The new office, Northrop’s 12th, is located at 12911 Ocean Gateway, Suite 104, in the new Westside 50 Retail Center. It covers 1,200 square feet and supports 12 real estate agents. The new real ...

