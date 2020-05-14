Quantcast

Maryland engineer sues Collins Aerospace, alleging discrimination

By: Associated Press May 14, 2020

An engineer at a Collins Aerospace facility in Maryland has sued the company, alleging discrimination after being demoted from her job. A lawsuit filed last week by Anna Tran, a former senior engineering manager at the company, said she was demoted from her managerial role at the company because of her gender and disability. Before her ...

