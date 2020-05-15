Quantcast

Miller’s and Vignarajah’s mayoral ambitions collide

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 15, 2020

Tensions between a pair of Democratic mayoral candidates with strong backing among Baltimore's business community are escalating as the monthslong primary race turns into a sprint. Thiru Vignarajah, a former deputy attorney general, and Mary Miller, a former T. Rowe Price executive, continue swapping barbs as the candidates vie for votes in a field jammed with viable contenders. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo