TrustedQA establishes James Beauford Excellence Award

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020

TrustedQA, which provides software and systems engineering services, established the James Beauford Excellence Award in honor of James Beauford, senior systems administrator and subject matter expert, to recognize employees who share Beauford’s traits of loyalty, leadership and excellence. The award’s first recipient, Beauford was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in December 2019 and retired from TrustedQA ...

