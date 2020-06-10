Quantcast

MDOT receives $358.5K for roadway safety improvements

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will receive $358,500 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to develop and implement a data analytics and visualization dashboard using mobile device location data and electric scooter trip data available from the city of Baltimore to better understand pedestrian, bicycle and electric scooter travel volumes and ...

