Reinvigorated by national protests, foes of Hopkins police force renew efforts

As of early Wednesday, more than 4,000 have signed petition

By: Ellie Heffernan June 10, 2020

Faculty at Johns Hopkins University are circulating a petition calling on President Ronald J. Daniels to halt the creation of an armed private police force on campus. Legislation enacted last year, which allows Hopkins to create the police force, came only after a years-long  and contentious community debate between those who said it would lower crime and ...

