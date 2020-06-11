Quantcast

Former Baltimore mayor refunds $860K to campaign donors

By: Associated Press June 11, 2020

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is refunding more than $800,000 to campaign donors, months after she was convicted in a case involving the fraudulent sales her self-published children’s books to promote her political career.

