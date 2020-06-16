Quantcast

Quantum computing firm IonQ secures new funding

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020

College Park-based quantum computing company IonQ Tuesday announced it secured funding from Lockheed Martin, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) and Cambium, a new multi-stage venture capital firm focused on investments in the future of computational paradigms. This funding contributes to IonQ's Series B round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $84 million. Additionally, IonQ announced ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo