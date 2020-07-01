Quantcast

Annapolis B&B owners receive COVID-19 safety measures grant

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2020

Cory and Carol Bonney and their daughter, Josalyn Bonney, owners and resident operators of the Inn at Horn Point in Annapolis, won a $2,000 grant to purchase resources to help increase COVID safety and compliance measures. The award was presented by Nav, a business credit reporting company. Located in the historic Maritime District of Annapolis, Maryland, the Inn at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo