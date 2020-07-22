Ann Quinn

Principal

Quinn Strategy Group

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

When I started Quinn Strategy Group in 2010, I did so to bring high-quality strategy expertise to nonprofits. I did this because so often I saw mission-driven organizations unable to afford, or even unaware how to access, knowledgeable, experienced advisers. Not only does this impede the effectiveness of the organization and result in unmet need, the impact of this has a significant cost to our city. Mission-driven organizations are a critical part of the safety net and provide a range of important services to the most needy and vulnerable.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Mentoring the smart, hard-working entrepreneurs through Innovation Works has allowed me to lend my business, startup and funding experience as well as my large network in Baltimore to move these social enterprises forward. Mentoring these entrepreneurs allows me to appreciate the wealth of intellect, creativity and innovation in Baltimore. It has also given me a view of the unique challenges facing these entrepreneurs and the inequities they face in access to finances, institutions and other resources.

Please share about your community service and why you make the time to give back.

Community is very important to me and giving back to Baltimore is one way to demonstrate that. I’ve been very fortunate and one way to express my gratitude is to give time and money to social and civic causes that sustain and improve Baltimore for everyone who calls it home.

Events like this and recognition like this encourage younger emerging leaders to continue to move forward with their careers.”