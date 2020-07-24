Harvis Kramer | Millman Multimedia

Millman Multimedia promoted Harvis Kramer to president of the newly formed Millman Multimedia Graphic Arts division.

Kramer precedes Millman, who will remain on as the CEO of Millman Multimedia focusing on strategy and innovative business opportunities within the company. Kramer’s responsibilities in this new role include oversight of Nations Photo Lab, GreekYearbook, and Artsy Couture.

In his previous role as chief operation officer, Kramer has been key in the development of all three brands as well as the reimagination of company culture. He helped to transform what was once a three-person team into a national multimedia company with more than 250 employees and 120,000 square feet of production workspace and three strong, industry-leading brands.

Kramer brings with him 18 years of experience in the photo and print industry, with 13 of those years spent as the COO of Millman Multimedia. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, earned several management and business certifications from The Wharton School and Harvard Business School, and is Lean Six Sigma certified.

