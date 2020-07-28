Chris DeBlanc | SC&H Group

SC&H Group announced that its personal financial planning practice, SC&H Financial Advisors, has hired Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner Chris DeBlanc, knowing that he brings more to the team than his 11 years of accounting and financial planning experience.

Before becoming a CPA and financial planner, DeBlanc served four years in the United States Marine Corps, where he completed two tours in Iraq, leading a platoon of 26 infantry Marines in ground combat.

Adding to his experience, DeBlanc recently championed supporting sole proprietors and independent contractors across several industries to help them redefine and pivot their strategies as they navigated the CARES Act implications, PPP loans, and more.

DeBlanc graduated from the University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting and went on to earn a master’s degree in Intelligence Analysis from the American Military University.

