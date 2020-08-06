Laura Howell | MACS

Laura Howell, executive director of the Maryland Association of Community Services (MACS), is the recipient of The Arc Baltimore’s annual Award for Advocacy Leadership.

The award was presented to Howell during The Arc Baltimore’s recent 2020 Virtual Awards Ceremony.

Howell has been the Executive Director of MACS, a nonprofit association of more than 100 agencies providing community-based supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, since 2003. She also serves as the Chair of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Coalition, a coalition that advocates and educates to improve the lives of Marylanders with developmental disabilities.

The Arc Baltimore supports people with developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose, and meaningful relationships.

