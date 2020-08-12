Quantcast

Howard County launches RecZone Program to help with COVID-19 child care needs

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced the launch of a new program, “RecZone,” operated by the Department of Recreation & Parks (HCRP) and designed to help families address childcare needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is open to students in grades K-5 who will receive support for virtual learning assignments, work sessions, and will enjoy crafts, physical activities, and games. The program will begin on September 8 at select schools throughout Howard County. RecZone child care ...

