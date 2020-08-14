Quantcast

BRUTUS 630, LLC, v. HARFORD COUNTY, ET. AL

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020

Tax law -- Claim for refund -- Statute of limitations This is an appeal from an affirmance by the Circuit Court for Harford County of the Maryland Tax Court’s decision granting summary judgment in favor of appellees, the Town of Bel Air (the “Town”) and Harford County (the “County”). Brutus 630, LLC (“Brutus”), appellant, initially sought ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo