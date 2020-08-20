Cori Schreider | Tydings

Cori Schreider has joined Tydings as an associate in the firm’s litigation department, advising clients in commercial litigation cases, employment law claims and medical malpractice.

She has experience in insurance defense including health care liability, premises liability, employment law, and general liability litigation.

Prior to entering private practice, she served as a law clerk to The Honorable Edward R. K. Hargadon (Ret.) of the Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Schreider graduated from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law with a certificate in health care law, where she was the managing editor of the Journal of Healthcare Law and Policy and served as a teaching fellow to first-year law students. During law school, she represented clients in the Consumer Protection Clinic and was awarded the CALI Award for Excellence in Written and Oral Advocacy.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.