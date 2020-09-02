Quantcast

Fed survey finds widespread pessimism about economic future

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger September 2, 2020

WASHINGTON — The latest Federal Reserve survey of U.S. economic activity found generally modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the coronavirus. The Fed report made public Wednesday said that a theme echoed across the country is the continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect ...

