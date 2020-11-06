Quantcast

Pandemic doesn’t slow Baltimore region’s demand for industrial space

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

The demand for industrial space in the greater Baltimore region remains strong, with nearly 4.3 million square feet of industrial/warehouse space leased in the third quarter of 2020, according to a new report. Lee & Associates, a Columbia-based commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, also reported a net absorption of more than 1.6 million square ...

