Quantcast

Morgan State to debut unique STEM programs, partnership

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 12, 2020

Two new STEM programs have been approved by the Morgan State University Board of Regents: a dual degree program in partnership with Purdue University, and an engineering program that is the first of its kind in the state. If approved by the Maryland Higher Education Commission, both programs will be available in fall 2021. The partnership ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo