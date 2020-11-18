Quantcast

Howard County gets $6M for school system COVID-19 expenses

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced nearly $6 million in CARES Act funding will be allocated to the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) to offset COVID-19 related expenditures for virtual instruction and lay the groundwork for safe and effective instruction moving forward. The funding will support technology, meals for students, public health and safety supplies, and increased unemployment costs. Ball also announced a CARES Act spending ...

