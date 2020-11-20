CCBC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carol Diane Eustis Center

The Community College of Baltimore County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 29 celebrating the opening of the new Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex.

The event included remarks from CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., the Eustis family and other distinguished guests as the college community watched virtually.

The $63 million, 120,000-square-foot facility is named in honor of the late Carol Diane Eustis, who served for 12 years as dean of CCBC’s School of Health Professions and enjoyed an impressive 46-year career at CCBC Essex. The facility provides students and alumni with cutting-edge technology, labs, classrooms, student lounges and an inter-professional simulation center for hundreds of students to practice care in a safe, risk-free environment.

CCBC is the largest educator of undergraduate health care professionals in Maryland. The School of Health Professions at CCBC offers 15 degree programs, four certificate programs and 20 Workforce Training Certificate programs.

