CCBC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carol Diane Eustis Center

CCBC President Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon opening the Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions. Joining Kurtinitis in the event were, from left, Eustis’ sister Gail Franklin, Eustis’ wife Linda Twenty, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., and CCBC Foundation chair Michael A. Carper.
Emily Franklin Maier, the niece of Carol Diane Eustis, spoke fondly about her aunt’s life and dedication to CCBC as college President Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis looks on during the dedication ceremony.
Members of Carol Diane Eustis ‘ family stand next to a portrait of Carol at the dedication of the Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex. From left, are Emily Franklin Maier, Chelsea Franklin, Kyle Franklin with baby Evelyn Carol, Gail Franklin and Linda Twenty.
From left , Board of Trustees Chair Gene Lietner, CCBC President Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. and CCBC Foundation Chair Michael A. Carper chat share a conversation at the dedication of the Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex.
Dr. Shawn P. McNamara, dean of instruction for the CCBC School of Health Professions, delivers remarks at the dedication of the Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex.
From left, Kyle Franklin, with baby Evelyn Carol, Linda Twenty, Chelsea Franklin and Gail Franklin view the portrait and commemorative plaque of Carol Diane Eustis at the Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex that will be prominently displayed in the building.
The Community College of Baltimore County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 29 celebrating the opening of the new Carol Diane Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex.
The event included remarks from CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., the Eustis family and other distinguished guests as the college community watched virtually.
The $63 million, 120,000-square-foot facility is named in honor of the late Carol Diane Eustis, who served for 12 years as dean of CCBC’s School of Health Professions and enjoyed an impressive 46-year career at CCBC Essex. The facility provides students and alumni with cutting-edge technology, labs, classrooms, student lounges and an inter-professional simulation center for hundreds of students to practice care in a safe, risk-free environment.
CCBC is the largest educator of undergraduate health care professionals in Maryland. The School of Health Professions at CCBC offers 15 degree programs, four certificate programs and 20 Workforce Training Certificate programs.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.