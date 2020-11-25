Quantcast

Shore Bancshares announces stock repurchase plan

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. announced Wednesday it had received a non-objection letter from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to allow the company to repurchase up to $5 million of its own common stock. As of Nov. 24, the company had 12,036,573 outstanding shares of common stock. The program may be limited or terminated at any time ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo