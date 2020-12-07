Quantcast

Ashley Furniture HomeStore to join Hunt Valley Towne Centre

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

Greenberg Gibbons announced Monday that a 32,850-square-foot Ashely Furniture HomeStore will join Hunt Valley Towne Centre, the mixed-use destination in northern Baltimore County. The addition of Ashley Furniture HomeStore is part of an overall $175 million transformation of Hunt Valley Towne Centre that will feature new construction of first-class retail space, restaurants, residential and office. Ashley Furniture ...

