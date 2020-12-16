Quantcast

Lynne and Victor Brick | Brick Bodies

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020

Lynne Brick

Victor Brick

Global Wellness Summit, a gathering of international leaders in multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, presented Lynne and Victor Brick with The Debra Simon Award for Leader in Furthering Mental Wellness.

The Bricks were honored for creating the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation, honoring Victor’s brother John, who suffered from mental illness for many years.

The Foundation’s mission is to fund and promote evidence-based research on how healthy lifestyle choices-such as exercise, nutrition and mind-body practices-benefit mental health. The Debra Simon Family Foundation sponsors the award.

