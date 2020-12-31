Quantcast

Md.’s Black Bear Sports Group acquires 23rd ice arena

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020

Blackstreet Capital Holdings, an affiliate of Bethesda-based Black Bear Sports Group Inc., has acquired Twin Ponds East Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, officials announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The arena features two NHL-sized ice sheets and one smaller training sheet, a café, pro shop and athletic turf designed for baseball training. The facility is ...

