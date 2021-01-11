Quantcast

ROBERT GARRETT, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Life sentence In 1983, a jury in the Circuit Court for Harford County found Robert Lee Garrett, Sr., appellant, guilty of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, and unlawfully carrying and transporting a handgun. The court sentenced him for the murder to “the Division ...

