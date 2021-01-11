Quantcast

SunMed Growers completes $18M expansion in Cecil County

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021

Maryland-licensed cannabis grower SunMed Growers Monday announced the completion of an $18 million expansion that triples its greenhouse facility to 250,000 square feet. The only growing facility of its kind in Maryland, the technologies behind SunMed’s “Dutch-style” greenhouse are rooted in owner Jake Van Wingerden’s family legacy of innovative greenhouse production over the past 70 years. Construction ...

