Hogan wants lawmakers to act quickly on COVID relief

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 13, 2021

Speaking just hours before the General Assembly is set to convene, Gov. Larry Hogan urged lawmakers Wednesday morning to pass as soon as possible his proposed $1 billion Relief Act for Maryland businesses and residents hardest hit by the pandemic-spurred economic freefall. "I'd like to see them bring it right to the floor," Hogan said at ...

