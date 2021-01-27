Quantcast

Fed stresses its commitment to low rates for the long run

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger January 27, 2021

WASHINGTON — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will keep pursuing its low-interest rate policies until an economic recovery is well underway, acknowledging that the economy has faltered in recent months. The Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that hiring and economic growth had slowed, particularly in industries affected ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo