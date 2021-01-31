Janet Forero | Goodell DeVries

Janet Forero, a partner at law firm Goodell DeVries, was inducted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

Forero’s legal practice is concentrated on the representation of professionals in malpractice claims, including individual health care providers, hospitals, long-term care facilities, academic medical centers, mental health providers, and dentists.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.