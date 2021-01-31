Quantcast

Janet Forero | Goodell DeVries

January 31, 2021

forero-janet-goodell-devriesJanet Forero, a partner at law firm Goodell DeVries, was inducted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

Forero’s legal practice is concentrated on the representation of professionals in malpractice claims, including individual health care providers, hospitals, long-term care facilities, academic medical centers, mental health providers, and dentists.

