What to do with billions in opioid settlements? Hopkins coalition has suggestions

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter February 1, 2021

Hoping to avoid the mistakes of the massive 1990s tobacco industry settlement, a coalition led by John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is offering guidance to state and local governments expected to reap billions from opioid litigation. The 31 organizations, brought together by faculty members at the Bloomberg school, said their guidance is rooted in a list ...

