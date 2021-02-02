Quantcast

Columbia firms NuWave, PCI merge to form BigBear.ai

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Columbia-based companies NuWave Solutions and PCI Strategic Management Tuesday announced they have merged to form BigBear.ai, creating a differentiated leader in decision dominance that will deliver high-end capabilities across the data and digital spectrum to deliver information superiority and decision support. NuWave and PCI are portfolio companies of AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm ...

