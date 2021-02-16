Quantcast

Marriott announces death of CEO Sorenson

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021

Marriott International announced the death of President and CEO Arne M. Sorenson. Sorenson died Monday. In 2019, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. On Feb. 2, Marriott announced that Sorenson was reducing his schedule due to the more demanding treatment. Sorenson was the third CEO in Marriott's history and the first without the Marriott surname. “Arne was an ...

