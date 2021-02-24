Quantcast

FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID

By: Associated Press Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone February 24, 2021

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

