Md. House gives preliminary approval to police reform bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 11, 2021

The House of Delegates gave preliminary approval Wednesday night to a raft of police-reform proposals to curtail deadly and excessive force, limit no-knock warrants and make the police disciplinary process uniform across the state and with greater civilian oversight. The House could vote as early as Friday on final passage of House Bill 670, the proposed ...

