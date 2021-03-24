Quantcast

Md. Senate passes bill legalizing paraphernalia possession

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 24, 2021

The Maryland Senate split largely on party lines Wednesday in passing legislation legalizing the possession of heroin paraphernalia, including needles and syringes. Democratic sponsors of the Senate Bill 420 called the legislation necessary to protect the health and safety of heroin addicts, who often resort to used, broken, shared or homemade needles to support their deadly ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo