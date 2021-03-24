Quantcast

M&T Bank donates $333,500 to Baltimore-area nonprofits

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021

M&T Bank, one of the Baltimore area’s largest corporate givers, committed $333,500 in charitable donations, the majority of which is intended for more than a dozen nonprofit organizations helping Baltimore’s residents and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank’s contributions approved during its initial grant-making round of 2021 include: $50,000 to the Associated Jewish Community ...

