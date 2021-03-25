Erik Daly | BDO USA

BDO USA LLP welcomed Erik Daly to the role of business development director in Baltimore.

A 23-year veteran of the financial services industry, Daly will lead BDO’s sales and marketing efforts throughout the Baltimore region, where he has provided advice to businesses in a variety of industries over the years.

His hiring coincides with BDO’s recent combination with Hertzbach & Co. P.A. in November 2020. He joins the 135 employees who are based in the Owings Mills office location.

