Quantcast

Biden picks Boardman, Griggsby for U.S. District Court for Md.

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 30, 2021

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he intends to nominate U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah L. Boardman and U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Lydia K. Griggsby to the U.S. District Court for Maryland. If confirmed by the Senate, Boardman and Griggsby would fill two of the three coming vacancies on Maryland’s federal bench, which has courthouses ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo