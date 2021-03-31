Laurie Jodziewicz | US Wind

Laurie Jodziewicz has joined the team at US Wind as senior director of environmental affairs.

In her new role, Jodziewicz will lead US Wind’s permitting team and will focus on environmental and regulatory compliance, among other things.

Jodziewicz joins US Wind from Kindle Energy, a Blackstone portfolio company, where she served as vice president, environmental. Earlier in her career, she worked as director of permitting for offshore wind at NRG Energy when they proposed an offshore wind project for the Delaware lease area, and on permitting and regulatory issues at the American Wind Energy Association.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in both onshore and offshore wind permitting, regulatory issues, and environmental consulting to the US Wind team.

