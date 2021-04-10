Quantcast

Md. lawmakers override Hogan’s veto, ban juvenile life without parole

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2021

The Maryland General Assembly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto Saturday and enacted legislation prohibiting juveniles convicted of murder or rape from being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Legislative supporters of the override called the prohibition an affirmation of the principle that young offenders are not beyond redemption given time for maturity, ...

