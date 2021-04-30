Dr. Tich Changamire | CareFirst

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield appointed Dr. Tich Changamire as its new chief medical officer.

Changamire brings more than 20 years of medical and health plan experience, and provider-based healthcare leadership to his new role.

He will lead the organization’s efforts to achieve excellence in health care affordability, quality, and accessibility through innovative initiatives to improve the health of members and the communities we serve.

Changamire has an extensive and diverse background in the field of medicine. After serving as a Medical Officer in Zimbabwe early in his career and experiencing the HIV health crisis firsthand, Changamire began his career in public health to positively impact health at a systems level.

As CareFirst’s chief medical officer, Changamire brings a profound commitment to building clinical programs that promote and sustain improved access to affordable and equitable care. His deep experience as a public health advocate and healthcare leader will help guide his work to support and strengthen the company’s care for the millions of individuals we serve. Changamire’s leadership will be central to CareFirst’s transformative work improving health outcomes throughout the region.

Dr. Changamire worked as a professor of family medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville. He serves as a board director for Wild4Life, a global health nonprofit organization that provides accessible and affordable health care in developing countries.

Changamire earned his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Zimbabwe, his doctorate in public health from Harvard University, and his Master of Business Administration from Stanford University. He completed his medical residency in family medicine at the University of Washington.

